Zanda McDonald award announces 2024 finalists as 'cream of the crop'

The Zanda McDonald Award committee have announced six young professionals as finalists for the 2024 accolade.
The Australian finalists are:
The New Zealand finalists are:
Perrin Ag agricultural economist and principal consultant Carla Muller, 31, who is a former President of NZIPIM, based in Whakatane.
Angus Australia extension officer Nancy Crawshaw, 27, who is part of the GenAngus Future Leaders Program cohort in 2022, based in Nuhaka Northern Hawkes Bay.
Tim Dangen, 31, beef farmer in Muriwai, West Auckland, and 2022 recipient of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Award.
Award chairman Shane McManawa said the judges were really impressed with the calibre of the latest crop of applicants.
"It was wonderful spending time with our shortlist through the interview process," he said.
"As our industry faces more challenges than ever before, it's extremely heartening being able to shine a spotlight on those with the skills and talent to help navigate and lead us in the future."
The six will head to Queenstown in March 2024 for the awards' annual impact summit, where an Australian and a New Zealand winner will be crowned at a special celebratory evening with industry leaders and award partners.
The winners will each pick up an impressive personal development package, including a fully personalised mentoring trip in both countries, $10,000 worth of tailored education or further training, media coaching and ongoing networking opportunities.
