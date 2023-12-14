Single paddock sells for a mighty $1.6m in South Australia

Sales of cropping land in the Yorke Peninsula in SA are as hot as ever.
A single add-on paddock at Cunliffe, just south of Kadina, has just sold for $1.6 million.
The cropping country took in 82 hectares (202 acres) which rewarded the vendors with a $7921/acre payday after more than a century of ownership.
The online auction followed a marketing campaign from David Bussenschutt from Ray White Yorke Peninsula.
Mr Bussenschutt said opportunities to buy land in the area "are rare".
The land was fenced into a single paddock.
Agents said the land had a history of good farming practices.
The land was of light loam soil with a little rock.
This season it was sown to lentils and the new owner can look forward to possession in early February to prepare for the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, the Ray White Clare is taking a large grazing property at Truro, about 90km north-east of Adelaide, to public auction on Friday (December 15).
The Truro district farm Kangussie which takes in 620ha (1533 acres) is being offered at the Truro Oval at 2pm.
Agents say Kangussie presents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well managed grazing property with convenient access to livestock markets and lower north cropping regions.
Kangussie is located 17km south-east of Truro and is said to have "some useful" arable land which has been planted for stock feed.
But at its heart the Truro farm is ideal grazing country with healthy native clovers and grasses, saltbush, spear grass and bindii.
It is watered by solar bore and SA mains water.
Agents said Kangussie would be an ideal acquisition to complement a cropping enterprise to increase sheep numbers.
For more information contact the selling agents from Ray White Rural - Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Sam Krieg on 0484 288698.
