The new trend for serving beef that is taking off this Christmas

The big trend for beef this Christmas is centrepiece dining and it comes with a swag of benefits - for the host, the environment, the person paying the food bills and the cattle producer.
Chops and steaks on the barbie will always have a place in the hearts of Australians but many families are now looking to make red meat a showpiece in the middle of the table on celebration days, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's corporate chef Sam Burke.
"It's the theory behind the whole turkey at Christmas - why not have the whole tenderloin fillet, the whole rump cap or the whole lamb shoulder," Mr Burke said.
"The beauty of this trend is it is even more affordable for the consumer. We know these low and slow masterpiece cuts retain more yield.
"And they lend themselves to a grazing style of dining, where people take a helping, add in some salad or other sides, then take a bit more if they want it rather than be served a big 350 gram piece up front.
"So at the end of the day you are feeding more people for the same spend."
Slow cooking, like with a combi-oven, done overnight also means a big part of Christmas Day meal preparation is done.
"That means the host can enjoy the day," Mr Burke said.
"However it's done, it's easier for the cook because they are focusing on just one piece, not a dozen grill to orders."
The other big win - something close to Mr Burke's heart - is the sustainability and reduced food waste piece.
Alongside that is full utilisation of the carcase, which ultimately means more dollars flow back to the farmgate.
"When you serve up beef you have to appreciate what went into the production of that product," Mr Burke said.
"If it doesn't get eaten, then you're wasting all that beautiful food that could have gone into another meal and all the resources that have gone into growing that animal.
"Agriculture is the backbone of this country. It feels good to be supporting farmers and the environment and at the same time wowing family and friends with a showpiece meal."
Getting the most out of a meal has become something of a speciality for Mr Burke, whose role with MLA takes him all over the country and even the world.
The grandson of Queensland cattle farmers, he might be assisting chefs on cruise ships one day, talking nutrition with professional athletes the next, then in the food cabin of an aeroplane or advising aged care caterers on yet another day.
He said there would always be strong demand for sirloins, scotch fillets and rumps but they only make up a small portion of the carcase.
"It's how we work with the other 90 per cent of the carcase to promote balanced meals, variety, and interest for the customer that has become really important," he said.
"Brisket, chuck, blade and shin - there are some really good products sourced from the whole carcase and people's attitudes towards menu development are really changing.
MLA has launched a marketing blitz leading into Christmas, pairing up beef and lamb as iconic, affordable and delicious, featuring big personalities ex-AFL star Sam Kekovich and ex-Brisbane Broncos NRL player Sam Thaiday..
