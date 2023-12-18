Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Now Rossi Boots fit with Rinehart's bush fashion ambitions

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide's 115-year old Rossi Boots business becomes part of another South Australian institution, S. Kidman and Company. Photo supplied.
Adelaide's 115-year old Rossi Boots business becomes part of another South Australian institution, S. Kidman and Company. Photo supplied.

Outback cattle business, S. Kidman and Company, has stepped out onto the catwalk again, buying South Australian rural footwear business, Rossi Boots, just weeks after picking up the Driza-Bone brand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.