Farm institute looks for new chief as Richard Heath resigns

The Australian Farm Institute's executive director, Richard Heath, is to leave the agricultural industry policy think tank early next year after eight years with the organisation.
Mr Heath succeeded the AFI's founding boss, Mick Keogh, who became deputy chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in 2018.
Prior to that, he was general manager of research.
The farm institute conducts research into public policy issues impacting Australia's rural and agribusiness sector, promoting policy ideas to assist farmers' economic and social wellbeing and highlighting its findings to policy makers and the industry.
It marks its 20th anniversary next year.
AFI chairman, Andrew Spencer, said while Mr Heath would be sorely missed when he departed in February, the board had full faith in the team to continue delivering research, commentary and analysis of the highest quality.
A recruitment process had begun "looking for an exceptional leader to ensure that AFI continues to deliver on its vital purpose".
"Under Richard's direction the AFI has not only remained at the forefront of Australian farm policy discussions to ensure a viable future for our agricultural community, but also extended its focus on evidence-based policy solutions to the global stage," Mr Spencer said.
"The AFI board congratulates Richard on his outstanding leadership."
Mr Heath, who was associate professor of agronomy and farm management at the University of Sydney before joining the farm institute, said it was a genuine privilege to be part of the sector's only independent think tank.
"This team punches well above its weight to effectively deliver quality research to advance Australian agriculture," he said.
"During my time at AFI we have made substantial contributions to national discussions on digital agriculture, drought response, social licence and sustainability, to name but a few."
He was proud these contributions would continue informing the development of farm sector policy for many years.
He was also excited to be taking on a new challenge in 2024, although was not revealing the details of his career move until the new year.
Mr Heath was originally from a farming family background on NSW's Liverpool Plains and is a former Nuffield scholar.
He is also a director of the Grains Research and Development Corporation and sits on CSIRO's agriculture and food advisory committee.
