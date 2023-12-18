Farm Online
Farm institute looks for new chief as Richard Heath resigns

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 6:00am
Australian Farm Institute's executive director Richard Heath. File photo.
The Australian Farm Institute's executive director, Richard Heath, is to leave the agricultural industry policy think tank early next year after eight years with the organisation.

