Slow and steady but the tonnes flow at Murtoa

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
December 22 2023 - 6:00am
Eadie Garth-Lindsay, Murtoa and Ruby Bardell, Horsham, have been working in the sample stand at GrainCorp Murtoa this summer. Photos by Gregor Heard.
It has been another busy harvest in Victoria's Wimmera region, despite a wet winter and dry spring with above average yields once again in an area that has enjoyed a series of favourable seasons.

