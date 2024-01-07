Revealed: Australia's top 10 terminal and maternal ram studs of 2023

Times were tough in the sheepmeat industry in 2023.
Yet the terminal and maternal ram market was able to counter a major commercial market downturn to perform remarkably well.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator dropped nearly 50 per cent in 2023, from 811c/kg in January to a low of 421c/kg in September when most terminal and maternal ram sales were underway. It had recovered to more than 600c/kg by the end of the year.
In contrast, the average ram price of $3691 across the top 10 terminal and maternal studs in Australia was down only 30 per cent compared to the 2022 top 10 average price of $5316.
In fact, the top three stud averages in 2023 would have still made it into the top 10 of 2022, a year marked by record highs and record averages.
Elders National Livestock Manager Peter Homann said the prime lamb ram sector faced two significant headwinds in 20223 - speculation of a looming el nino drought and media coverage of the collapse of mutton prices.
He said the mutton price had a significant impact on confidence in the lamb sector, which drove ram prices.
"We probably got out of jail, but just out of jail," Mr Homann said of ram prices.
However he said the top-performing studs did "amazingly well" as buyers looking to the future went straight to studs with the best track record.
"The cream really rose to the top," Mr Homann said.
Tattykeel Australian Whites, at Oberon, NSW, topped the 2023 price chart, selling a $75,000 ram early in the year, followed by a $54,000 ram at its September on-property sale.
Burrawang Dorpers recorded the next highest on-property ram price, with a ram fetching $31,000.
It was no surprise those two studs occupied the top spots on our national rankings.
The criteria for the terminal and maternal stud ranking were single-vendor sales of 50 rams or more, with a minimum 70 per cent offering clearance. This was a reduction from the 80 per cent clearance threshold of 2022, due to the shift in buyer demand in 2023.
Stud and flock ram sales were included in the ram averages, while after-auction and private sales were not included.
Female sales were also not included as they were not wide enough across the sector to provide a true indicator.
Also see the Top 50 Merino studs of 2023 and the Top 50 bull studs of 2023.
There were 11 studs in the 2023 top 10 rankings.
The equal 10thranked studs - Red Hill Australian White and Bulmar UltraWhite - were impossible to split.
Both achieved an average of $2750 a ram, and while Red Hill had a clearance of 82 per cent compared to Bulmar's 78 per cent, Bulmar achieved a top price of $5000 compared to Red Hill's $4500.
The Dorper breed was most prevalent in the top 10, represented by four studs, closely followed by Australian Whites and Ultrawhites, which both had three studs. There was one Poll Dorset stud in the top 10.
NSW dominated the top 10 list, with eight studs from the state. Two studs were from Western Australia, while one stud was in Victoria.
Ram sale average $6870
Tattykeel Australian Whites has again proved itself the top of the class, taking the No .1 ranking of Australia's terminal and maternal ram studs for the second year running.
However, as Tattykeel principal Graham Gilmore freely acknowledged, the boom prices of 2022 were never going to be replicated in 2023.
However, the $6870 ram average at its on-property sale put it well ahead of the pack.
That sale saw a ram sell for a top of $54,000.
However, that wasn't the peak for Tattykeel, which sold a ram for $75,000 at the Southern NSW Aussie White sale at Tarcutta in February.
Mr Gilmore said he was "very happy" with the on-property sale.
"The way it has gone is wholly to be expected with the downturn in the industry," he said.
"This is about averages - if you work out the averages over the four years, we're back to where we were three sales ago on gross. But with the gross for the past couple of sales, if you average it out, it's still an exceptional result."
The 2022 Tattykeel on-property sale averaged $11,736 and included a sheepmeat record ram price of $240,000.
Ram sale average $5440
It's two from two for Burrawang, repeating its No. 2 placing from 2022.
And it did so with an average ram price of $5440 and a top price of $31,000 at its autumn on-farm sale.
It backed that up with a $3588 average and $22,000 top at its spring sale.
To show how impressive those results were in a tough market, the $5440 average was just 9 per cent down on its peak 2022 sale average of $5990.
Burrawang studmaster Wicus Cronje believed the 2023 rams were the best the stud had ever offered.
The top priced rams at both sales were purchased by fellow top 10-ranked stud Dust n Rain Dorpers, Pooncarie.
Ram sale average $3978
Amarula offered 20 more rams at its 2023 sale compared to 2022, but a strong contingent of return buyers ensured all were snapped up for a strong $3978 average.
Included in that were 48 White Dorper rams that averaged $4572.
It was that strong showing that saw the stud return to the No. 3 spot in the ranking of terminal and maternal studs nationally.
The top-priced stud ram in 2023 was $29,000 for a White Dorper.
Ram sale average $3573
West Australian UltraWhite stud, Hillcroft Farms, is another to again be ranked in the top 10 terminal and maternal sire studs in the nation, with an average of $3573
While the 2023 average was down on the 2022 sale average of $4230 - albeit down just 16 per cent - it was higher than the 2021 average of $3558, which was a rare achievement.
The 2023 sale equalled 2022's top price of $20,500, which was notched up by one of 25 rams with the high fertility-plus gene to be offered for sale.
Hillcroft Farms principal Dawson Bradford said his family was committed to being the breed of first choice for shedding breeds.
"We are making huge inroads into producing a non-shearing, highly fertile, easy-care, low maintenance sheep that is hardy and will perform under a wide range of conditions, it is a gap we are trying to fill," Mr Bradford said.
Ram sale average $3324
Golden Hill is our highest ranked debutant on the top 10 list.
And it makes its entry on the strength of an impressive $3324 average of 90 UltraWhite rams at its on-property sale.
The highly sought after line-up of UltraWhite rams averaged an impressive $3324.
The top price UltraWhite fetched $5200.
The sale topped at $8000 for a White Suffolk ram, up $2000 on last year's top of $6000.
Ram sale average $3170
Consistency is the name of the game for far southwest NSW Dorper stud Dust'N Rain.
Not only consistent in placing in our top 10 ranking - ranked 5th last year - but also consistent demand from buyers, with the stud recording a top price of $4200 three times across 109 rams sold. That produced an average of $3170.
Stud principal Gary Cullinan said it was a fantastic result for the stud's fourth on-property sale.
"I was really happy with the average and to sell all the rams," he said.
"I thought it might have been a bit weaker but it was really strong right through."
In 2022 Dust'N Rain sold 110 rams to a top of $8600 and an average of $4597.
Ram sale average $3076
Victorian Aussie Whites stud Gamadale makes its debut in our top 10 list, having just missed out in 2022.
The stud offered 30 less rams than in 2022, in line with the offering trend across most studs, and sold to a top of $15,000.
It averaged $3067 at its 2023 sale, which was down on its 2022 average of $6770, which was achieved with a stud record top price of $27,000.
Gamadale Australian White stud principal Ben Rowney said the lower prices at the 2023 sale were expected but he was "fairly happy with the sale".
"We've cleared a fair few rams today and I think our prices today were still good in today's market, that's for sure," he said.
Ram sale average $2880
Southern NSW Dorper stud Dell is another first-timer on the top 10 list, with a strong on-property sale average of $2880.
The sale topped at $10,000.
Yet despite the average being well down on 2022's sale average of $5504, Dell stud principal Andrea Vagg was overwhelmed by the result of the 2023 sale, not expecting it to be so strong.
"It's just good to know that everyone's still interested in our stock and we must be doing the right thing for our clients," Mrs Vagg said.
Ram sale average $2789
Armdale Park Dorsets continued to hit the highs, with the top-priced ram fetching $26,000 at its on-property sale.
While down on 2022's $29,000 sale topper, it was almost double the then-record ram price of $14,000 in 2021.
The 2023 sale average of $2789 was down on the 2022 average of $4018, yet the stud maintained its top 10 ranking for the second year running.
Armdale Park principal Garry Armstrong said the 2023 sale was a really pleasing result particularly with the way the season was.
"The top end of the flock rams sold really strong with most going to repeat buyers," he said.
Ram sale average $2750
Bulmar Ultra Whites made its entry into equal 10th of our rankings after selling 50 rams for an average of $2750.
The $5000 topper was snapped up by Brendan Duncan of Glen Park, Mildura.
Mr Duncan was keen to secure the ram as he also owned the ram's sire, Bulmar Bulldozer, so he knew the bloodline's ability.
"These rams come out into this country and thrive," Mr Duncan said.
Ram sale average $2750
Red Hill has again achieved a top 10 ranking, its second in a row, achieving a strong $2750 average and a top of $4500 twice at its February sale.
The two top-priced rams were sold to Harry and Li Xiu Jiang of Inner Mongolia.
The Jiangs were looking for rams with good genetics, conformation, shedding ability and "healthy honest animals".
The 2023 autumn sale average was exactly half that of the 2022 average of $5500. Yet the fact the stud was still ranked in the top 10 was an indication of the tough market throughout the year.
Red Hill's September sale achieved a $2394 average for 97 rams.
