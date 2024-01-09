Farm Online
Home/Dairy

South Australian dairy industry optimistic for growth opportunities

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
January 10 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA Dairyfarmers' Association president Robert Brokenshire says populist, knee-jerk government reactions, such as seen in New Zealand on environment and climate change, can damage economies. File picture
SA Dairyfarmers' Association president Robert Brokenshire says populist, knee-jerk government reactions, such as seen in New Zealand on environment and climate change, can damage economies. File picture

After a number of challenging years, 2023 was a year of consolidation and setting up for the future for many in the South Australian dairy industry, according to SA Dairyfarmers' Association president Robert Brokenshire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.