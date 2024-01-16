Nine-year-old Illawarra cow wins championship first time in the show ring

It was a memorable day for the owners of nine-year-old Illawarra cow, Ovensdale Scarlet 351, when the cow was judged the grand and senior champion female of the 2024 International Dairy Week Illawarra Show.
Owners Philip and Sam Daniel, and children Mikaela and Aiden, Nathalia, Vic, soaked up the accolades heaped on the cow, which they bought as a heifer, in her show debut.
Phil Daniel said the cow was bought at the Ovensdale herd dispersal at Shepparton, Vic, for $2250 and had never been in a show ring until now.
The cow, by Greenlea Artie out of Ovensdale Scarlet 213, is the only Illawarra among a herd of 120 Holsteins and one Jersey.
He said the then heifer was a standout at the dispersal and "hasn't put a foot wrong since then".
Over the years she had never quite been right for IDW, and this year was probably "her last chance".
She was taken straight from the paddock and halter trained eight weeks ago.
"When she was taken off the farm she was doing 56 litres; she pays a lot of bills," he said.
"She's a fantastic cow, never had mastitis, one dose and she's pregnant; she's the epitome of a good commercial cow."
She was up with the top production cows in the herd that averaged about 10,500 litres.
Mr Daniel said it was a huge achievement and he planned to put the cow on an IVF program and "see what happens".
"We've been selling embryos from her - the story has just begun," he said.
It was a great reward after many years dairy farming.
"It's things like this that get you up in the morning," he said.
Illawarra judge, Brian Parker, Denman, NSW, was ecstatic to be judging "the best show of cows in Australia".
"I'm very proud of the breed; it's the breed I've built my life around," he said.
"Every year the udders get better, and this champion cow was just out of the box.
"I had never heard she was around and I am very, very pleased to find her."
Reserve senior champion, Glenbrook Razzle 17, shown by IL & JA Mueller, Riverglen, SA, was a June 2018-drop cow by Llandovery Stells Secret.
The intermediate champion was Winjanna Touch Up Flighty, shown by Coburn family, Horfield, Vic.
Kieran Coburn said the heifer's dam won intermediate champion at IDW 10 years ago.
The heifer runs in a 500-cow Holstein herd in northern Victoria and was making her show debut.
Mr Coburn said the plan was to get her back in calf and to come back to IDW in 2025.
"The best thing about this heifer is her udder," he said.
The junior champion was Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157 shown by Leo McGrath & E & A McGrath, Koroit, Vic.
Leo McGrath said the heifer was bought at 2023 IDW "as a show cow to have a bit of fun".
The heifer was junior champion at the Sydney Royal in 2023 and runs in a herd of about 360 cows at Koroit.
Mr Parker said the breed was looking to a great future and there was increasing demand from AI companies for Illawarras.
"We have been getting international interest and after today we will get more," he said.
ILLAWARRA HONOUR ROLL
Grand champion: Ovensdale Scarlet 351, PJ & SJ Daniel, Nathalia, Vic.
Senior champion: Ovensdale Scarlet 351.
Reserve: Glenbrook Razzle 17, IL & JA Mueller, Riverglen, SA.
Senior best udder: Ovensdale Scarlet 351.
Intermediate champion: Winganna Touch Up Flighty, Coburn family, Horfield, Vic.
Reserve intermediate: Riversleigh Gershom Eva, Tuhan Family Trust, Tatura East, Vic.
Junior champion: Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157, Leo McGrath & E & A McGrath, Koroit, Vic.
Reserve: Winganna Firstprize Handsome, Coburn family.
Junior premier breeder: Hayes family.
Junior premier exhibitor: Hayes family.
Premier breeder: Tuhan Family Trust, Tatura East, Vic.
Premier exhibitor: Hayes family.
