Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Nine-year-old Illawarra cow wins championship first time in the show ring

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
January 17 2024 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 International Dairy Week senior and grand champion Illawarra cow Ovensdale Scarlet 351 with owners Aiden, Mikaela, Sam and Phillip Daniel, Nathalia, Vic, and leader Scott Robinson. Picture by Alastair Dowie
The 2024 International Dairy Week senior and grand champion Illawarra cow Ovensdale Scarlet 351 with owners Aiden, Mikaela, Sam and Phillip Daniel, Nathalia, Vic, and leader Scott Robinson. Picture by Alastair Dowie

It was a memorable day for the owners of nine-year-old Illawarra cow, Ovensdale Scarlet 351, when the cow was judged the grand and senior champion female of the 2024 International Dairy Week Illawarra Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.