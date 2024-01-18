Farm Online
Home/Beef

El Nino: What went wrong with the summer forecast

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 18 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where is El Nino? Over the Indian Ocean, not Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin
Where is El Nino? Over the Indian Ocean, not Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin

The severe El Nino over summer that many weather agencies, including the Bureau of Meteorology, was forecasting last year, has clearly overshot Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.