Bold bidding lands top Holstein for $36,000 at International Dairy Week

A catalogue of 40 lots sold under often animated bidding to top at $36,000 at the 2024 ST Australia Create the Future dairy sale at International Dairy Week.
The all-breeds sale grossed $454,000 and averaged $11,350 across six breeds with vendors and buyers from Victoria, South Australia, NSW, Tasmania and Queensland.
The sale held on January 17 began with a bang as multiple bidders online and in person bid for lot one, Avonlea Master Vee-Twin, setting the top mark of the sale at $36,000.
The August 2020-drop Holstein was sold account Brad and Jess Gavenlock and Murray Polson, Tallygaroopna, Vic, to NSW breeders AJ & CL Coombes, Toms Creek.
Buyer Anthony Coombes said the family had been looking for an animal that would be a good show cow that the kids could have some fun with.
"I have known Brad for a long time and when he said he was selling this heifer, we jumped at the chance - it was a no-brainer," he said.
Mr Coombes said the heifer would be set for the Sydney Royal and then come back to calve in time for the 2025 IDW.
The second highest price was for lot 2 Llandovery Lambda Shakira, sold account Zoe Hayes.
It went for $22,000 was to Mitchell and Kevin Jones, Foster, Vic.
The catalogue included two Brown Swiss, which sold to a top of $18,000 for Tandara Dairystar Lola 99, a November 2023-drop heifer, sold account Tandara Genetics, Dingee, Vic, bought by Loxby Brown Swiss Laceby, Vic.
Top price for the Ayrshires was $15,000 for Jalks Blink Skye, which the previous day been judged intermediate champion in the Ayrshire show.
The September 2021-drop female was sold account Jalks Ayrshires, Naracoorte, SA, and was bought by Boldview Farms, Kalangadoo, SA.
Three Illawarras sold to a top of $14,000, which was paid for lot 23, Winganna First Prize Handsome, bought by G & A Meyland, Waaia, Vic.
The vendor of the July 2023-drop heifer was T & N Coburn, Horfield, Vic.
A top of $14,000 was achieved for a Guernsey heifer, Triple J Legend Loz, sold account Triple J Genetics, Tas, and bought by P & C Castles, Allansford, Vic.
Six Jerseys in the catalogue sold to a top of $8000 for a September 2020-drop heifer, Wallacedale Jamie Melanie 3, sold by L & M Wallace, Poowong North, Vic.
The lot was bought by SC Modra, Gunbower, Vic.
