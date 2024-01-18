Farm Online
Bold bidding lands top Holstein for $36,000 at International Dairy Week

Alastair Dowie
January 18 2024 - 8:00pm
Buyers of the top-priced lot at $36,000 Anthony Coombes and son Matthew, NSW, with vendors Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic. Picture by Alastair Dowie
A catalogue of 40 lots sold under often animated bidding to top at $36,000 at the 2024 ST Australia Create the Future dairy sale at International Dairy Week.

