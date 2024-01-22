Farm Online
South Australian breeder tops International Dairy Week Ayrshire honour roll

Alastair Dowie
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Grand champion Ayrshire cow, Geelunga Burdette Grace, with exhibitor, Peter Edmonds, Jalks Dairying, Naracoorte, SA, and leader Mark Patullo, Vic. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Jalks Dairying pulled off a triumph at the 2024 International Dairy Week taking home broad ribbons for senior and grand champion Ayrshire as well as the intermediate champion.

