South Australian breeder tops International Dairy Week Ayrshire honour roll

Jalks Dairying pulled off a triumph at the 2024 International Dairy Week taking home broad ribbons for senior and grand champion Ayrshire as well as the intermediate champion.
The win by Geelunga Burdette Grace was no surprise to Peter Edmonds who had his eye on the cow when she was shown at the Adelaide Royal Show.
He went ahead and bought the cow for $7000 at the first stage dispersal of the Geelunga herd 18 months ago.
"I was happy to get her at auction because she was up for grabs for everyone," Mr Edmonds said.
"I think she was pretty cheap at the minute."
The cow won the SA on-farm challenge in her only other judging since being bought.
"Hopefully she is back in calf and we can bring her back next year," he said.
The Edmonds also showed and bred the intermediate champion, Jalks Blink Skye.
Mr Edmonds said the grand champion and intermediate cows went back to the same foundation cow, Joylinda Jacquitta.
He said the intermediate champion's future would be in other hands as she was sold at the IDW auction.
The September 2021-drop female made $15,000 in the sale and was bought by Boldview Farms, Kalangadoo, SA.
Jalks Dairying is based in Naracoorte, SA, and is a family operation with a small herd of cows and a transport business.
They have been coming to IDW since the 1990s.
Ayrshire judge, Jenny Thomas, North Lewisburg, Ohio, United States, said the quality of the cattle shown was tremendous - "outstanding mammary systems, great frames".
It was an outstanding Ayrshire show.
She said the grand champion, which also won the best udder award, had to be given respect to come out and look that good after six calves.
"She has stood the test of time - just a tremendous cow," she said.
The intermediate champion "has a great future".
"A tremendous individual with a great frame, tremendous udder," Ms Thomas said.
The junior champion heifer "came out and there wasn't a hole in her".
"She was very complete and had so much style balance and strength, walking on great feet and legs," she said.
Reserve champion senior heifer cow was Pashendaele Rondo Klassy, a daughter of Palmyra Burdette Rondo and out of Pashendaele PR Classy, shown by Munden Farms, Nilma North, Vic.
Reserve intermediate champion, Lara Pradictabull Conetta 7, came from Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic.
The September 2020-drop heifer was sired by Bluegum Park Pradictabull and out of Lara Orlando Lynda.
The junior champion heifer was Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, a July 2022-drop heifer bred and shown by M, J, J & T Eagles, Moto, NSW.
The junior champion was sired by Ghinni Creek Poseidon out of Ghinni Creek Fireball.
The heifer is being prepared for another tilt at the Sydney Royal.
"She was junior champion there last year and we'd like to do it again," Jess Eagles said.
The heifer was a homebred calf from an embryo transfer.
The reserve champion heifer, Balwonnah Wadleys Specky, a February 2023-drop heifer, was shown by S. Hentschke, Mount Gambier, SA.
The calf was by Geelunga TSB Wadley and out of Geelunga Max Speck.
The junior premier exhibitor was the Cole family, Wagga Wagga, NSW, while the junior premier breeder was a three-way tie between Geelunga Ayrshires, Echunga South, SA; Munden Farms and the Eagles Partnership, Gooloogong, NSW.
Awards at this year's show for premier breeder and premier exhibitors was a repeat of the 2023 show with Geelunga Ayrshires, Echunga South, SA, premier breeder and Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic, the premier exhibitor.
AYRSHIRE HONOUR ROLL
Grand champion: Geelunga Burdette Grace, Jalks Dairying, Naracoorte, SA.
Senior champion: Geelunga Burdette Grace.
Reserve: Paschendaele Rondo Klassy, Munden Farms, Nilma North, Vic.
Senior best udder: Geelunga Burdette Grace.
Intermediate champion: Jalks Blink Skye, Jalks Dairying, Naracoorte, SA.
Reserve intermediate: Lara Pradictabull Conetta 7, Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic.
Junior champion: Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, M, J, J & T Eagles, Moto, NSW.
Reserve: Balwonnah Wadleys Specky, S Hentschke, Mount Gambier, SA.
Junior premier breeder: Geelunga Ayrshires, Echunga South, SA; Munden Farms, Nilma North, Vic; Eagles Partnership, Gooloogong, NSW.
Junior premier exhibitor: Cole Family, Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Premier breeder: Geelunga Ayrshires, Echunga South, SA.
Premier exhibitor: Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic.
