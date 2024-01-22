Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Photos

Action from Holstein and interbreed rings at International Dairy Week 2024

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 22 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

International Dairy Week featured the Holstein and interbreed judging on Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.