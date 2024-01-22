Action from Holstein and interbreed rings at International Dairy Week 2024

International Dairy Week featured the Holstein and interbreed judging on Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18.
Holsteins dominated the interbreed judging at the 2024 International Dairy Week (IDW), taking the senior, intermediate and junior crowns.
The senior champion Holstein cow InStyle Solomon Dahlia, exhibited by the Thomas family's Instyle Holsteins from Corriemungle, Vic, was named Australia's Grand Champion at IDW on January 18.
The interbreed intermediate champion Eclipse Perennial C Princess backed up success from last year's event, where she claimed the junior interbreed award.
Australian Dairyfarmer was there to capture some of the action from the judging.
