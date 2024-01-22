Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Jamber-bred cow tops Jersey showing at 2024 International Dairy Week

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
January 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 International Dairy Week grand and senior champion Jersey, Jamber Colton Veronica, with one of the owners Brad Gavenlock. Picture by Alastair Dowie
The 2024 International Dairy Week grand and senior champion Jersey, Jamber Colton Veronica, with one of the owners Brad Gavenlock. Picture by Alastair Dowie

A cow described by its breeder as just getting better with each calf scooped the broad ribbons for senior and grand champion Jersey of the 2024 International Dairy Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.