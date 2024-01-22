Jamber-bred cow tops Jersey showing at 2024 International Dairy Week

A cow described by its breeder as just getting better with each calf scooped the broad ribbons for senior and grand champion Jersey of the 2024 International Dairy Week.
Jamber Colton Veronica, was shown by Robert and Ash Wilson and Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Jamberoo, NSW.
The October 2018-drop female sired by Chilli Action Colton and out of Arethusa Vida Tequila came from a quality class of five-year-olds and also took out the senior best udder award.
Robert Wilson said the cow was bred at Jamberoo from an imported embryo and was a granddaughter of Veronica -"probably the Jersey queen".
He said they had sold a half share in the cow to Cherrylock, who helped manage the cow and get her prepared for showing.
The cow, which was on her fourth calf, "has always been an eye-catcher, that's just got better and better with age", Mr Wilson said.
The cow runs at Jamberoo most of the year in a herd of 300 cows.
"She's always in the first run of cattle - she loves being a herd cow and getting in amongst it," he said.
Jersey judge Nathan Thomas, North Lewisburg, Ohio, US, said the three senior, intermediate and junior champions had all the attributes for which he was looking.
The cows were "my style of cow and if they were in north America, I'd be trying to buy them".
The champion cow's advantage over the reserve was that she had had one more calf.
"It was close. The intermediate champion is the epitome of dairy strength and in another calf or so she will have her day," he said.
He congratulated the exhibitors for the quality in the junior, intermediate and senior cow classes.
"I like balanced dairy cows, cows with dairy strength, cows with great udders and feet and legs," he said.
"The junior champion has that balance, and the intermediate has that tremendous dairy strength."
The eventual champion had a tremendous udder that lifted her above the reserve.
"She has an advantage in the shape of her teats, teat set underneath the udder," he said.
The reserve senior cow was Crazily Gorgeous Girl, shown by Hartland Jerseys, Bamawm, Vic.
The intermediate champion Jersey, Cherrylock Dreaming of Olives, was shown by Ben Pedretti, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Mr Pedretti bought the cow, which was also judged intermediate best udder, as an unjoined heifer at a Cherrylock Fast Track to Success sales.
"We've really enjoyed developing her; but this was a great surprise to have this happen," he said.
It was the first show for the January 2020-drop heifer that was sired by Dutch Hollow Oliver-P and out of Gold Label Daydream.
"We always admired her as a heifer," Mr Pedretti said.
The heifer runs in a herd of 340 cows with 90 Jerseys and the balance Holsteins.
"Hopefully she's pregnant and we can bring her back and have a crack next year," he said.
Moonpah Cluster Dawn was judged the reserve intermediate champion, shown by Janelle Mcdonald, Kyabram, Vic.
The junior champion heifer was a breeding triumph for breeders Hayden King and Michaela Thompson, Heartland Jerseys, Bamawm, Vic.
Mr King said the heifer was home bred from a cow, Lightning Ridge Premier Spritz 2, they had bought for "quite an amount of money".
The dam was reserve junior champion at the 2021 IDW.
"We've always liked the calf and we've been able to get her to the right places and do the right things," he said.
"We honored to be here standing in the middle of the ring.
"We just love her pedigree.
"For us cow families are everything and her second dam, Bri-Lin Valson Spritz, is probably the best Jersey cow I have ever seen."
Reserve junior champion was Lightning Ridge MB Victorious Tesla 2, shown by Brad and Jess Gavenlock.
The premier breeder and exhibitor was a repeat of the 2023 result with the Bacon family, Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, Vic, taking the double.
Impression Jerseys, Newry, Vic, was awarded the junior premier breeder, while the the junior premier exhibitor was Heartland Jerseys, Bamawm, Vic.
JERSEY HONOUR ROLL
Grand champion: Jamber Colton Veronica, R & A Wilson and B & J Gavenlock, Jamberoo, NSW.
Senior champion: Jamber Colton Veronica.
Reserve: Heartland Crazily Gorgeous Girl, Heartland Jerseys, Bamawm, Vic.
Senior best udder: Jambar Colton Veronica.
Intermediate champion: Cherrylock Dreaming Of Olives, Ben Pedretti, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Reserve intermediate: Moonpah Cluster Dawn, Janelle Mcdonald, Kyabram, Vic.
Intermediate best udder: Dreaming Of Olives.
Junior champion: Heartland CC & Sprite, Heartland Jerseys.
Reserve: Lightning Ridge MB Victorious Tesla 1, B & J Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Junior premier breeder: Impression Jerseys, Newry, Vic.
Junior premier exhibitor: Heartland Jerseys.
Premier breeder: Brookbora, Tennyson, Vic.
Premier exhibitor: Brookbora.
