Lex Bunn award to long-time dairy show exhibitor Lindsay Marshall

By Alastair Dowie
January 23 2024 - 6:00pm
Winner of the 2024 Lex Bunn Memorial Award at International Dairy Week, Lindsay Marshall, was presented with award by the 2023 winner Mark Patullo, Vic. Picture by Alastair Dowie
An emotional Lindsay Marshall was lost for words when named the 2024 winner of the Lex Bunn Memorial Award at International Dairy Week.

