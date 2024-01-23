Lex Bunn award to long-time dairy show exhibitor Lindsay Marshall

An emotional Lindsay Marshall was lost for words when named the 2024 winner of the Lex Bunn Memorial Award at International Dairy Week.
In announcing the award, Brian Leslie, said Mr Marshall "is someone who is a giver; someone who shares everything he can with the industry".
Mr Marshall has shown at Royal Shows and IDW and judged a lot of shows and on-farm competitions across Australia and New Zealand.
He started with Jersey cows in the Queensland hinterland before moving into Holsteins in the early 1980s.
He purchased his Holstein cows from lifelong friend John Gardner, Avonlea, Vic, and within three years had champion and intermediate champion cow at the Brisbane Royal.
"He's had winners all over, including International Dairy Week," Mr Leslie said.
Mr Marshall said he was overcome.
"I never dreamed of getting this award," he said.
"I'm really humbled to be part of that group of fellows who I have looked up to."
Mr Marshall said many of the previous winners of the award had had a profound impact on his business over the years.
"Cows have taken me everywhere and I've made great friends, met great people, great opportunities and the pleasure of breeding and owning some nice cows," he said.
Mr Marshall and wife Nina had been able to retire at relatively early age, handing over the reins to their boys - Lachlan and Adam - who were in their early 20s.
"My dad gave me a crack and now these boys have had a crack - they're on fire," he said.
"My earliest memories are from around the dairy."
His involvement goes back about 70 years ago when they were milking in a "rough sort of dairy".
He said the Jersey breed had evolved into something phenomenal today.
"You have to be in awe of the amount of milk the cows give these days," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.