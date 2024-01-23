Farm Online
Billions in value wiped out in ADM share plunge

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated January 23 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 3:24pm
ADM has suffered its single day of trading since the dawn of the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago. Photo via Shutterstock.
Share prices in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the world's largest grains businesses have plummeted an astonishing 25.67 per cent in the past five days, including a single day fall of 24.2pc, with shares now at $US51.69, down from $68.19 on Friday.

