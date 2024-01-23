Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Urgent cry to get 'woeful' rail freight network back on track

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rail freight services continue to be fragmented and inefficient, partly because of varying regulatory standards. Photo, Australian Rail Track Corporation.
Rail freight services continue to be fragmented and inefficient, partly because of varying regulatory standards. Photo, Australian Rail Track Corporation.

As Canberra starts slashing its spending plans for a multitude of big infrastructure projects, Australia is waking up to the reality that billions of dollars are urgently needed to lift rail freight capacity nation-wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.