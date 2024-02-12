Farm Online
Dairy farmers continue to grapple with severe labour squeeze

BM
By Barry Murphy
February 13 2024 - 10:00am
Nambrok dairy farmer Jasmine Freebone said labour shortages on farms have forced some farmers to reduce herd numbers. Picture by Barry Murphy
Dairy farmers across Victoria are continuing to grapple with labour shortages, which have left some with no choice but to cut herd numbers.

