Pair of big NT cattle stations back on the market after 17 months

Two big Northern Territory cattle stations are back on the market after being sold in late 2022.
Maryfield and Limbunya stations together take in more 669,183 hectares (1.65 million acres).
Brisbane-headquartered AAM Investment Group secured the farming and grazing rights for the stations in September 2022.
Under the deal struck with North Star Pastoral and Sydney-based agricultural investment company WealthCheck, AAM's Diversified Agriculture Fund took on the grazing and farming rights of the 147,300 hectare (363,986 acre) Maryfield on the Barkly Tableland and 521,883ha (1.3 million acre) Limbunya in the Victoria River district.
Under the $175 million deal, ADAF bought about 50,000 cattle and the plant and equipment on the two holdings in its own right.
WealthCheck bought the land with a lease arrangement with AAM Investments.
The carbon offset potential of the stations is said to be a lure to the current sale.
WealthCheck bought 139,200ha (343,971 acres) Conways Station near Katherine in a joint venture with Viridios Capital last year again with carbon credits part of the buying strategy.
At the time, AAM managing director Garry Edwards said the assets were part of AAM's northern beef cattle supply chain expansion and farming development strategy to increase its NT based breeding herd.
Maryfield is located on the Stuart Highway about 200km south of Katherine and less than six hours from Darwin Port.
Limbunya is located about 650km south west of Katherine on the Buntine Highway.
The Maryfield and Limbunya aggregation had previously been offered through an expressions of interest process, which closed in January 2021.
The properties will be integrated with existing AAM cattle operations in the Katherine - Manbulloo (380,000ha/939,000 acres), Scott Creek (101,000ha/249,576 acres) and Sturt Downs stations (68,000ha/168,032 acres).
Mr Edwards said Maryfield and Limbunya would increase AAM's ability to produce large quantities of young cattle, reducing the company's need to source livestock externally.
Maryfield is described as a well improved breeding and growing property with a 9800 head feedyard and spelling facilities.
AAM also runs a diversified livestock breeding, growing and fattening operation and is investing in expanding farming capacity at both Legune and Spirit Hills in the east Kimberley region of the Northern Territory.
There have been substantial capital improvements on Limbunya to enhance productive capacity with further investment expected over the next five years.
The feedyard will also be made available to outside parties for short and medium term feeding programs as well as being used as a livestock transport depot.
Mr Edwards said AAM would increase fodder production on the Mayfield to help meet the yard's feed requirements.
Maryfield and Limbunya will be offered for separate sale by expressions of interest closing on April 11, with LAWD agents Danny Thomas and Erica Semmens handling the sale.
