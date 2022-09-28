Farm Online
Home/Property

Garry Edwards' AAM expands NT cattle operations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Brisbane headquartered AAM Investment Group has acquired the farming and grazing rights for two major Northern Territory properties.

BRISBANE headquartered AAM Investment Group has acquired the farming and grazing rights for two major Northern Territory properties covering a combined 669,183 hectares (1.65 million acres) and 50,000 cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.