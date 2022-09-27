Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag investors: FIRB fees now 'big ticket' cost to overseas buyers

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 27 2022 - 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRB fee hike is taxing offshore investor confidence in Aussie ag

Labor's decision to swiftly double the cost of application fees for overseas investors when it won government this year has continued to rile and baffle agricultural investment fund managers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.