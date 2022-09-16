DARBYS Falls property Willow Burn has been listed for $1.595 million, or $857 a dry sheep equivalent area.
Located about 18 minutes drive east of Cowra, Willowburn is described as an ideal breeding property for sheep and cattle.
The property had been scheduled to go to auction on Friday. However, it has now been listed for the equivalent of $7524/ha ($3044/acre).
The 212 hectare (524 acre) property includes 75ha of open undulating country with creek and granite soils running down to spring fed gullies and a titled frontage to Milburn Creek.
There is also 137ha of rising, steeper granite grazing hills at about 400m of elevation, with an excellent 360 degree outlook.
Willowburn has an estimated carrying capacity of 1860 dry sheep equivalents, carrying 600 Merino ewes year-round and the progeny for six months.
Improved pastures include tetila rye grass and clovers with water supplied by several spring fed dams and water holes.
The property has benefited from a spray and fertiliser improvement including lime and super applications.
Improvements include 500 head capacity steel sheep yards with a draft and a basic crutching shed. There are also steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp.
The fencing is described as being in good, stock proof condition.
There is also a granite quarry located near the entry.
Contact Josh Keefe, 0436 926 866, Agri Rural NSW.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.