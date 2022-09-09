THE Condobolin property Starsight is under offer following an expression of interest marketing program conducted by Miller & James Real Estate.
Regarded as one of top farms south of Condobolin in central west NSW, the 3019 hectare (7461 acre) property was put to the market with expectations of selling for more then $11 million.
The property comprises of Star sight (2483ha/6137 acres) and Bogandillon (536ha/1324 acres).
Located 30km south of Condobolin and 50km north of West Wyalong, the mixed farming property has had a focus in recent year on livestock production.
The property is about 95 per cent arable with the picturesque Humbug Creek running down part of its south western boundary.
The soils are principally red loams through to red and grey self mulching clays.
Timber includes kurrajong, pine, rosewood, belah, wilga, myall box and redgum.
Starsight is part of the Euglo Water Scheme, with water delivered from the Lachlan River. There is also a good dam system on the property.
The property also runs into the Bogandillon swamp, which in normal years provides an abundance of feed, mainly medic clover.
Infrastructure includes a three bedroom brick homestead, two bedroom barn and garage, sheep yards, cattle yards, machinery sheds, a four stand shearing shed, and 270 tonnes of grain storage.
The marketing of Starsight was handled by Bruce Holden and Angus McLaren from Miller & James Real Estate.
