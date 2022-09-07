A STANDOUT Northern NSW aggregation capable of running 4000-plus cows is expected to fetch about $80 million when it goes to auction on November 9.
Located in the highly productive Banoon Valley about 15km north west of Barraba, the Plumthorpe-Campo Santo-Mayvale aggregation comprises of 11,323 hectares (27,980 acres) of unrestricted freehold land.
Advertisement
Virtually in its own valley, the aggregation includes about 3500ha (8650 acres) of highly productive farming country, together with a further 6350ha (about 15,700 acres) of excellent native and improved grazing country. The balance is timbered land country, which can also be stocked.
The aggregation also boasts a 700-800mm annual rainfall, mostly heavy basalt soils with fertile loams along the river and creek flats and arable areas, and excellent livestock water with double frontage to the Manilla River and Tareela Creek, 14 equipped bores and about 150 surface dams.
The aggregation is currently operated as a breeding, backgrounding and fattening property, running about 4000 Angus breeding cows and followers, growing the progeny out to 400kg-plus liveweight.
During the peak of the season 'on farm' numbers can reach 9000 head.
A major feature of the aggregation is the outstanding, well maintained 152 square metre, 11 bedroom homestead (ca. 1936).
There are also four staff cottages, five sets of large cattle yards, 350 tonnes of grain storage, two shearing sheds and various other hay and machinery sheds.
Plumthorpe, originally taken up in 1888, together with Mayvale and Campo Santo has been owned by some of the historic and better-known pastoral families in rural Australia, including the Carter, Wilson, Burdekin, Capel, Vickery, Madden and McHugh families, and the current owners, over generations.
Marketing agent Chris Meares, Meares & Associates, said recent sales of similar type of country equated to value of $20,000 and up to $28,000 a cow area.
"It is expected this aggregation will sell for around $80m, while the individual holdings should range from $20m to $25m and upwards each," Mr Meares said.
Hart Rural Agencies principal Charlie Hart said Plumthorpe, Campo Santo and Mayvale were three of the outstanding, large rural livestock and farming holdings in Northern NSW.
Mr Hart said the aggregation was rated to carry about 80,000-85,000 DSEs or 4000 to 4500 breeding cows.
"They are also highly suited for prime lamb production, cereal and fodder cropping, and of course pasture production," Mr Hart said.
Mr Meares said the three adjoining properties are to be offered for sale both as a whole and as three separate holdings.
"The auction will provide buyers with a unique opportunity to buy either one or more of the properties at the one time," Mr Meares said.
Advertisement
"The ability to purchase the breeding herd, together with the plant equipment on a walk-in, walk-out basis makes the investment even more attractive."
Parties will be able to bid on any of the lots, and subsequently to purchase the livestock and plant if they are successful.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, Meares & Associates, or Charlie Hart, 0428 658 457, Hart Rural Agencies.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.