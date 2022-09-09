NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on NSW Central West property Brigadoon after it was passed in at auction for $4.2 million.
Located at Wirrinya, the 1782 acre (721 hectare) mixed farm property is located at Wirinya, about 35km south west of Forbes.
Pre-auction expectations had the property in the $5m-plus range.
Offered for the first time in more than 70 years, Brigadoon has been operated as a mixed farming operation producing cereal and oilseed crops in addition to breeding Merinos.
Some 60ha of wheat and 60ha of canola were offered with the property.
There is also a two bedroom hut, which can be used for guest accommodation, and a tennis court.
Brigadoon is more than 90 per cent arable with red loam soils running down to heavier grey mulching soils on the eastern side of the property. Timbers includes pine, kurrajong and box.
Brigadoon also has a 8ha jojoba plantation, which could potentially be commercially harvested.
Water is supplied by eight dams and a bore, which delivers water across the majority of the property through underground pipes.
Brigadoon features a four bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead set in a very well maintained garden with a tree lined entrance framing the house.
Other infrastructure includes a two stand shearing shed, eight silos, a 350t capacity grain shed/machinery shed, and a second machinery shed.
Contact Angus McLaren, 0428 496 289, or Bruce Holden, 0428 278 546, Miller & James Real Estate.
