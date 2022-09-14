THE outstanding 323 hectare (799 acre) central west property Cramond East will be offered as two blocks when it is auctioned by Raine & Horne Rural on the SoldOnLine website on September 28.
Located in the Ponto area between Dubbo and Wellington, Cramond East is described as a beautiful parcel of country suitable for the production of all grain and oil seed crops and the breeding and fattening of both cattle and sheep.
Block 1 covers 263ha (650 acres) and is divided into 10 paddocks. Water is supplied by six dams, an equipped bore and a well with a windmill. Improvements include two self emptying silos, a large steel hay shed and timber cattle yards. There is also a small area of white cypress pine watered by a dam.
Block 2 covers 60ha (49 acres) and is rectangular in shape. The fertile farming country is divided into three paddocks and watered by two dams. The block has the original two stand shearing shed.
There is a building entitlement close to one of the dams.
The average annual rainfall in regarded as being in excess of 600mm a year.
Held by the White family over three generations since 1885, the property has been conservatively farmed for the past 10 years with fertiliser applied annually.
Pre-auction expectations have values in the $3000-plus/acre range.
The sale of each of the blocks is contingent on the other.
Contact Geoff Plasto, 0428 636 254, or Ross Plasto, 0428 636 289, Raine & Horne Rural, Wellington.
