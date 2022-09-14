Farm Online
Wellington's Cramond East offered as two blocks

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 14 2022 - 4:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
THE outstanding 323 hectare (799 acre) central west property Cramond East will be offered as two blocks when it is auctioned by Raine & Horne Rural on the SoldOnLine website on September 28.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

