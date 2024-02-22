Dairy products were dumped after power outages

Farmers and supermarket giants have been forced to dump dairy after a severe storm and power outages meant products would go to waste.
A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed dairy products needed to be discarded due to the power outages one week ago, but did not disclose the amount lost.
"Last week, an unexpected weather event in Victoria caused power outages to more than 30 of our stores," the spokesperson said.
"While we did operate a number of these stores by generators for a few days, all affected stores have returned to normal trading and normal stock levels."
Meanwhile, a Coles spokesperson said the company also had about 30 stores losing power at different periods due to the storm, with all stores reopened.
"While most of our stores were quickly back online, some of our stores were without power for longer which has meant there was some food and milk that needed to be discarded," the spokesperson said.
"At Coles, food safety is paramount - and unfortunately, the food and milk we disposed of was unsafe for sale or to be donated to food rescue charities."
