Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Victoria to host cattle genetics conference in March

Updated February 26 2024 - 8:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The GA 2024 Today, Tomorrow and Beyond conference will take place in Geelong from March 18 to 19. Picture Shutterstock
The GA 2024 Today, Tomorrow and Beyond conference will take place in Geelong from March 18 to 19. Picture Shutterstock

DAIRY industry leaders will head to Victoria next month for a major conference on cattle breeding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.