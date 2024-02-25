Victoria to host cattle genetics conference in March

DAIRY industry leaders will head to Victoria next month for a major conference on cattle breeding.
The GA 2024 Today, Tomorrow and Beyond conference will take place in Geelong from March 18 to 19, showcasing new research and ideas destined to shape the future of cattle breeding in Australia.
Genetics Australia will host the event featuring local and international speakers, plus farmers and dairy and beef representatives.
It will be the first in-person industry-wide conference hosted by Genetics Australia (GA) after an earlier conference planned for 2020 was moved online due to the pandemic.
The program will cover:
GA chief executive officer Anthony Shelly said the conference aimed to inspire the current and next generation of farmers to use genetics and other cutting-edge technologies to advance their operations.
"We wanted a platform to bring together people in the dairy and beef industries to learn how new research and ideas can improve their businesses and help create more sustainable and profitable farming systems," Mr Shelly said.
Project specialist at DataGene and PhD Candidate at LaTrobe University Michelle Axford will present findings from Australian research into breeding healthier cows.
Agriculture Victoria Breeding for Sustainability and Resilience research director Professor Jennye Price will lead a panel discussion on breeding for sustainability and resilience.
There will also be farmer panels on robotic milking, making measurable differences, and sustainable farming practices.
Mr Shelly said the conference would be a good opportunity for farmers and industry representatives to get a glimpse into the future.
"Farming is evolving at a fast pace and keeping up-to-date with new and emerging technologies is essential for achieving the best outcomes," he said.
Organisers intend to hold the conference biennially.
The conference will be at GMHBA Stadium, 370 Moorabool Street, South Geelong.
