Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Exclusive

Farmer plan to do a Teal and target vulnerable Labor seats

JG
By Jason Gregory
March 6 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm group is pushing a plan to target key marginal Labor-held seats towards the next election. Picture supplied by the Australian Electoral Commission.
Farm group is pushing a plan to target key marginal Labor-held seats towards the next election. Picture supplied by the Australian Electoral Commission.

A blueprint to harness "the anger and frustration" of farmers by attacking Labor-held electorates on slender margins in the lead-up to the federal election is being pushed around the ridges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.