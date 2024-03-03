Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Boots on the ground: producers plea for support amid fire ant battle

KM
By Kelly Mason
March 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canungra Dairy farmer Tom Brook with one of many fire ant nests on his property. Picture: Supplied
Canungra Dairy farmer Tom Brook with one of many fire ant nests on his property. Picture: Supplied

Primary producers in south-east Queensland want subsidies and adequate resources to personally fight the growing scourge of fire ants on their farms rather than government intervention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.