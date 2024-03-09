Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Another strong auction price for YP farm land despite the salt lake

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Big price paid at auction yesterday afternoon for YP farm land even with a salt lake. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts.
Big price paid at auction yesterday afternoon for YP farm land even with a salt lake. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts.

Even with a salt lake robbing the farm of cropping country, a handy sized block near Minlaton on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula sold yesterday for $8768 per arable acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.