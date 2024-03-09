Another strong auction price for YP farm land despite the salt lake

Even with a salt lake robbing the farm of cropping country, a handy sized block near Minlaton on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula sold yesterday for $8768 per arable acre.
Agents say a good crowd attended the auction of Menz's at the Minlaton Bowling Club.
The Koolywurtie property sold for $1.95 million for its 97 hectares (239 acres).
A salt lake on its southern boundary and a small salty patch on the northern boundary reduced the arable land on offer to 90ha (222 acres).
The auction was conducted by Troy Goldsworthy of Nutrien Harcourts Minlaton.
Making up for the salty areas, the grey loam-clay soils across the rest of the property are said to be capable of producing excellent yields.
Although the farm block is divided into two large paddocks agents suggested a new owner could "easily and conveniently turn it into one, easy working very slightly sloping, large paddock".
The Koolywurtie land is about6km from Port Rickaby and 14km north-west of Minlaton.
Average annual rainfall is around 417mm.
The block has mains water at the edge of the property which services an existing trough with access from both paddocks.
The YP has seen some stellar prices of between $10,000-$15,000/ac paid at auction for cropping country in recent years.
In October last year, an auction also at the bowling club by Nutrien Harcourts saw $12,660/ac paid for Butler's also at Koolywurtie.
