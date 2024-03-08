Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm Online
Andrew Marshall
March 8 2024
Zoetis chief executive officer, Kristin Peck with Victorian government officials after announcing the company's acquisition and expansion plans for its Melbourne vaccine manufacturing plant. Photo supplied.
Giant animal health vaccine products business, Zoetis, is to significantly expand its operations in Melbourne after buying the manufacturing site it has leased from the Victorian government at Parkville since 2004.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

