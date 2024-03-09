Farm Online
Virtual fencing research finds 'no alarms' as cows learn technology quickly

By Rodney Woods
March 10 2024 - 9:00am
Dr Megan Verdon, who is a TIA senior research fellow, said she was surprised how quickly the cattle learnt the technology. Picture by TIA
Dr Megan Verdon, who is a TIA senior research fellow, said she was surprised how quickly the cattle learnt the technology. Picture by TIA

There was no real difference in cow behaviour, performance and production during a trial comparing cattle in normal fenced paddocks and those trained to learn virtual fencing and herding technology, according to a Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture study.

