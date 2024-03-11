Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Global Dairy Trade prices decline for first time since November

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global Dairy Trade prices decline for first time since November
Global Dairy Trade prices decline for first time since November

Prices have fallen at the Global Dairy Trade auction for the first time since November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.