Watt: no fines for farmers who do not cut emissions

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:41am, first published 6:45am
The Agriculture and Land Sectoral Plan is seeking to reduce the industry's emissions. Picture by Shutterstock.
A blueprint to guide producers towards government climate mandates and supply chain sustainability demands will not include handing out punishments to those who do not reduce on-farm emissions.

