Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag bodies warn that a "one-size-fits-all" plan to cut emissions will fail.

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Submissions for the Agricultural and land sector plan have been released by the government. Picture by supplied.
Submissions for the Agricultural and land sector plan have been released by the government. Picture by supplied.

A green transition at the scale and speed the government needs to meet its mandated emissions targets must better help producers adapt low-carbon practices and technologies without compromising farm viability, trade and global and regional food security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.