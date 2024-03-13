Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Confident again: Farmers lift spending plans after surprise summer

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
March 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank says much of the uptick in farmer confidence has been attributable to red meat industry market and seasonal recoveries. File photo
Rabobank says much of the uptick in farmer confidence has been attributable to red meat industry market and seasonal recoveries. File photo

A wetter than expected summer and the subsequent rebound in sheep and cattle prices has sent farm sector confidence surging back to levels not seen for nearly two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.