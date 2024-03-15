Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australia to welcome Jersey breeders from around world for 2025 conference

March 15 2024 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Jerseys will be on show to visitors from around the world next year. File picture
Australian Jerseys will be on show to visitors from around the world next year. File picture

Australian Jerseys cows will be showcased to a global audience with the World Jersey Conference in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.