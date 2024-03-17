Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Qld egg deal hatched: Canadian pension giant buys more ag assets

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated March 18 2024 - 9:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellerslie Free Range Farms expects to expand cage-free egg production as a result of the family joint venture with PSP Investments. File photo.
Ellerslie Free Range Farms expects to expand cage-free egg production as a result of the family joint venture with PSP Investments. File photo.

Canadian pension fund giant, PSP Investments, has broadened its $6.5 billion-plus Australian agricultural footprint again, taking a strategic share in one of Queensland's most successful egg businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.