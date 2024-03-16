Farm Online
Embracing technology leads to big gains for Western Victorian dairy farmer

March 16 2024 - 6:00pm
Heywood, Vic, dairy farmer Katrina McRae on farm with calves. Picture supplied
Heywood, Vic, dairy farmer Katrina McRae on farm with calves. Picture supplied

As one of the first farmers in Australia to use a heat and health monitor system, western Victorian dairy farmer Katrina McRae has seen the benefits of embracing technology.

