Overwhelming: Four in five readers support a nuclear power shift

Updated March 19 2024 - 8:05am, first published 6:45am
Nuclear power plants were knocked from the table by Labor, the Coalition is trying to put them back on. Picture supplied.
A resounding majority of ACM Agri readers have backed the Coalition's push to explore nuclear energy as an alternative to Labor's renewable agenda.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

