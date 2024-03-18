Investment in promising green ammonia technology

An Australian company developing technology to produce lower emissions ammonia, a critical ingredient in agricultural fertiliser, has won backing from a state-based investment body.
Cutting emissions in the production of fertiliser has long been seen as critical in bringing whole of life cycle farm emissions to net zero.
Jupiter Ionics, a Victorian-based ag tech business, won $4 million from the Victorian government's Breakthrough Victoria investment company.
It was part of a broader capital raising process for Jupiter Ionics, which also entered into agreements with Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers, CIMIC Group, and Breakthrough Victoria after initial pledges from the company's original investors, Tenacious Ventures, Monash Investment Holdings, JCVC and Olabella.
Jupiter Ionics has developed patented electrolytic cell technology, using airborne nitrogen, together with hydrogen produced by electrolysing water to produce what could be completely carbon neutral ammonia.
Chief executive of the company Charles Day said the design was modular and scalable design of Jupiter Ionics' ammonia cells, which could potentially enable regional production.
This would have advantages for consumers through providing a reliable and short supply chain, helping to bolster reliability and cutting down on freight costs.
The Jupiter team said the manufacturing process itself was lower intensity and utilised renewable energy, water and air rather than fossil fuels.
Jupiter Ionics will now look to optimise and scale their ammonia cell technology, invest in new equipment and create up to 19 new jobs.
Breakthrough Victoria chief executive Grant Dooley said he was optimistic the investment would help decarbonise agriculture.
"This investment aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative solutions that address both environmental and economic challenges and represents an important sovereign capability for Australian agriculture," Mr Dooley said.
