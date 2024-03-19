Greens flex to bust supermarket power attracts Nationals support

The corporate watchdog would be armed with powers to force Coles and Woolworths to sell parts of their operations if found guilty of practices such as predatory pricing, price gouging and market abuse under a private senator's bill to be tabled by the Greens on Wednesday.
The bill would cover all big business but is aimed squarely at busting the market dominance of the supermarket duopoly by introducing divestiture powers into Australian competition law.
Greens economic justice spokesman Nick McKim said the party hopes to secure the support of all parties for a plan that has already attracted strange bedfellows with the Nationals throwing their weight behind it.
Meanwhile, Nationals leader David Littleproud said he was having "constructive conversations" to convince their Coalition-partner to also jump on board.
If the Liberals were to back the bill the Labor government, which has already ruled out introducing divestiture powers, would be a political outlier on the issue.
The "big stick" legislation would allow the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to seek court orders that would force companies like Coles and Woolworths - who currently control 74 per cent share of the national grocery market - to sell supermarkets on a geographic basis, chains such as Big W or Dan Murphy's or home brand product lines, to competitors.
Senator McKim last month accused Coles and Woolworths of having "ruthlessly" used their market dominance and backroom sway to put the squeeze on farmers and shoppers.
"It's time the supermarket giants were held to account," he said.
"They have been able to do this because of the immense political power they have accumulated, and acquiescent major parties too afraid to take them on.
"There is a future where the supermarkets pay a fair price to farmers... but to get there things will need to change. We'll need to smash the duopoly for a start."
A Senate inquiry will soon report on the price setting practices and market power of major supermarkets, it has already heard many poignant stories from farmers and farming groups on the impact of a "disproportionate" David versus Goliath style relationship between suppliers and retailers.
It is one of six probes currently delving into supermarket and supply chain issues.
Meanwhile, Mr Littleproud said while supermarkets had been dealing with suppliers in an "unconscionable" manner, there was now "direct evidence" of encroachment of the trend onto consumers with beef and sheep market prices dropping up to 70 per cent in the middle of 2023 "yet they only dropped at 8 per cent at the checkout."
"That's when governments should interfere and should put regulatory guide rails in place," he said.
Mr Littleproud also said his perspective was coloured from his time in agri-banking when approving loans to farmers after supermarkets told them to buy and develop more land and "we'll buy it all off you."
He told ABC radio that "because you're dealing in a perishable commodity" supermarkets would hold off price negotiations until the commodity was at a "tipping point of freshness" and farmers were "over a barrel."
"And then go and actually walk away from the agreements around supplying them and going to other suppliers after you put out all this capital," he said.
"And the banks are sitting there going, well, we've given you the money, you've got to pay it back."
Mr Littleproud also referred to corporate divestiture schemes that have been established for several years in the United Kingdom and United States.
"Because (Coles and Woolworths) control 74 per cent of the grocery market, they are the market," he said.
"They can control it in the US and the UK, the big three supermarkets in the US and the UK control somewhere between 30 and 40 per cent in both of those countries.
"So we've got market concentration here, a small population, and it's not just farmers that are being hurt, it's consumers.
"We need to do something now. People are making real decisions at the checkout, now they're putting fresh produce back up on the shelf because they just can't afford it."
Former ACCC Allen Fels called for divestiture powers in a recent union-commissioned report.
