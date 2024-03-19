Yet more flooding rain falls across the cattle-rich Barkly Tablelands

The Barkly Tablelands are taking another pounding from a former cyclone.
The Barkly is famed for cattle production across its enormous treeless plains depending on the seasons, and this is one for the record books.
Ex-tropical cyclone Megan is dropping huge amounts of rain as it travels west across the Barkly.
There are few population centres in the Barkly but at its heart is Tennant Creek on the Stuart Highway - 500km north of Alice Springs and 675km south of Katherine.
Tennant Creek has already recorded 86mm in the 24 hours to 7am today (Wednesday).
This is on top of the 621mm the little town (population 3000) has already recorded for the year.
Weather records show Tennant Creek's average rain is less than half that.
Some big rain is forecast for the next few days as Megan passes.
Australia's biggest cattle operators ride the seasons on the Barkly - our oldest company AACo has around 433,000 head spread over its properties in the Northern Territory and Queensland.
Stations like Eva Downs, Austral Downs, Brunette Downs.
The Barkly is famous for breeding cattle and backgrounding.
Megan is only the latest arrival.
Ex-tropical cyclone Lincoln flooded the Barkly earlier in February as it followed the same path west to WA.
The arrival of the monsoons on January 22 saw the NT isolated from SA and WA because of flooded highways.
The vital Stuart Highway link between the NT and the southern states has been cut time after time.
There are already reports of water over the Stuart Highway causing problems for truckies and motorists near Tennant Creek. The Barkly Stock Route is flooded and closed.
The normally parched Tanami Desert has caused problems for 4WD adventurers with the heavy rain.
The wet season runs to April.
