Dairy industry gathers at conference in Adelaide Hills | PHOTOS

The event kicked off with an update from South Australia Dairyfarmers Association president Robert Brokenshire; market outlook from Eliza Redfern, Dairy Australia; weather forecast from Karl Lijnders, Weather Matters; protocol insight from Dr Rob Bonanno, Apiam; emissions advice from Alison Kelly, Agriculture Victoria; David Palmer from the Environment Protection Authority, who talked about updating to code of practice; while dairyfarmer Jorge Massa, Leslie Manor Dairy Trust, talked about his journey and new developments at his Hilltop Dairy enterprise in Simpson, Vic.