Dairy industry gathers at conference in Adelaide Hills | PHOTOS

Dairyfarmers and industry stakeholders converged on Hahndorf, South Australia last week for the 2024 DairySA Central Conference.
The event kicked off with an update from South Australia Dairyfarmers Association president Robert Brokenshire; market outlook from Eliza Redfern, Dairy Australia; weather forecast from Karl Lijnders, Weather Matters; protocol insight from Dr Rob Bonanno, Apiam; emissions advice from Alison Kelly, Agriculture Victoria; David Palmer from the Environment Protection Authority, who talked about updating to code of practice; while dairyfarmer Jorge Massa, Leslie Manor Dairy Trust, talked about his journey and new developments at his Hilltop Dairy enterprise in Simpson, Vic.
Later in the day, Environmental Explorer and leader Tim Jarvis recounted his time in Antarctica and managing high performing teams; while ag consultant Jeanette Long talked about balancing the management of both a family and business unit.
The team from Fat Farmers - a rural health initiative supporting farmers to be both physically and mentally fit - was also on site giving advice, while the Health Partners trade stall gave out free health checks to attendees.
A four-farmer panel, facilitated by Greg Mitchell, FPAg, also busted some myths about robot dairies.
