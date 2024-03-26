Farm Online
Growing producer pains of Labor's live sheep export ban

By Jason Gregory
March 27 2024 - 8:00am
Coalition committee report says WA not mating ewes for first time in years.
As news breaks of a significant number of deaths on live cattle export ship the Brahman Exxpress, Labor has doused hopes it could abandon plans to kill the live sheep by sea export trade.

