Coalition policy power play to smash supermarket dominance

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Nationals leader David Littleproud said something must be done to better protect farmers and consumers.
The Coalition will take proposed legislation to the federal election specifically designed to smash the market dominance of Australia's supermarket duopoly if found guilty of practices such as predatory pricing, price gouging and market abuse.

