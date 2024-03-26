Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Hello! What happened? Farm equipment disconnects as 3G D-day looms

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated March 27 2024 - 7:54am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra will turn off its 3G network on June 30 and Optus follows in late September. File photo.
Telstra will turn off its 3G network on June 30 and Optus follows in late September. File photo.

The rush is on to check if thousands of mobile phones and other electronic devices embedded in farm equipment will stay working when 3G networks shut down in the next six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.