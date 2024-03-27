Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Large areas of WA's irrigation country opened up for cotton

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cotton has become a boom crop across the north of the country through improved varieties with big plantings in the Northern Territory and soon also in WA.
Cotton has become a boom crop across the north of the country through improved varieties with big plantings in the Northern Territory and soon also in WA.

Yet more cotton crops will be planted across northern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.