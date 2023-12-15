Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Australia's newest - and most remote - cotton gin opens

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton growing on near Katherine in the Northern Territory, where the new WANT Cotton Limited gin has officially opened.
Cotton growing on near Katherine in the Northern Territory, where the new WANT Cotton Limited gin has officially opened.

The fledgling, but fast developing, Northern Australian cotton industry's first cotton gin officially opens near Katherine in the Northern Territory today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.